Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman is heading into its third week in theaters and, based on the box office, most people have seen it at least once already. At least, most people who would click on this article about Chris Pine’s future within the franchise. However, if you’ve somehow found yourself here by accident and don’t wish to be spoiled, flee now!

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR WONDER WOMAN BEYOND THIS POINT.

Since Wonder Woman’s creation in 1941, Steve Trevor has been an integral part of the character’s mythos. He’s been Diana’s friend, lover, and United Nations liaison. So it was a surprise to see Trevor show up in Wonder Woman as the story is set in World War I. How could Steve be part of Diana’s life in the present if she met him in the early 20th century? Surely he would be old as heck or dead by the time Diana Prince shows up in Justice League. The film got around this by just straight up killing Steve Trevor when, in an act of heroism, Trevor flew a plane full of deadly gas away from civilization and blew it up. A hero’s end for heroic man. Or is it?

Everyone knows death is merely an inconvenience in the world of superheroes, unless you are Uncle Ben or the original Gwen Stacy. Basically, if you want to live in comic books, don’t befriend Peter Parker. And it seems rumors of Steve Trevor’s demise may be greatly exaggerated. During an interview with Fandango, director Patty Jenkins hedged on the ultimate fate of Diana’s first male love interest.

“All I can say is [Steve’s death] was a dilemma. It’s something I hope we don’t talk about in the public [because] I want people to see, but it’s very hard to know which characters will be in the next movie because of the time period, so it’s a big question.”

Couple that quote with the fact that Chris Pine signed a multi-picture contract when he came aboard the DCEU and it opens the door to Trevor’s return. But how? The DCEU could take a page from Marvel’s Captain America and have Steve show up in flashbacks as Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter did, but that doesn’t quite track. After all, Peggy lived a full life after Steve Rogers went into the ice, while Steve Trevor blew the heck up after knowing Diana for a handful of days… maybe a few weeks. That doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room for Wonder Woman to have meaningful flashbacks. Though DCEU could always choose to show Trevor before he crash landed in Themyscira.