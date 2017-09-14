Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman has proven to be by all measures (including dumbass MRA outrage) a colossal success. Returning director and box office titan Patty Jenkins has inked a deal to co-write the sequel (teaming with DC comics vet Geoff Johns) on top of blockbuster helming duties and now Wonder Woman 2‘s writing stable sees another scribe enter the fold.

David Callaham, best known as the co-writer of The Expendables and the messy legal battle attached, is lending his writing talents to the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hire comes after Jenkins closed her deal to return to the DC franchise. Jenkins and Johns have been hard at work on a treatment for “several months” and Callaham will work with the pair on a script. What Jenkins and Johns have in mind for Wonder Woman 2 hasn’t been revealed yet, although a few details have shaken through.

THR reports that it was Jenkins that brought Callaham (who also wrote the story for 2014 U.S. Godzilla redo) onboard for the project which makes sense considering the two worked together on an adaptation of the Norwegian action comedy Jackpot that never came to be. How the change in writing stables between pictures impacts Wonder Woman 2 is a wait and see proposition. It’ll be a bit of a wait, too. Wonder Woman 2 is slated to arrive in theatres until December 2019.

