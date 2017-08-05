Warner Bros.

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman is far from a disaster from Warner Bros, making those reports from before its release seem a little suspect at this point. That said, the rest of the DC Comics slate was limping behind its competition at the box office despite a fairly warm fan reception, but has now found a bonafide hit with Wonder Woman. It’s so successful, Warner is looking to push the film and Jenkins for Oscars consideration. This might be a bit more than anybody expects, but it just shows that the studio is excited to have something they can build on.

That might not be nice to Man Of Steel or Suicide Squad, but it’s hard to balance both critical praise and an $ 800 million box office haul. That’s why it should be no surprise that talk of Wonder Woman popping up in other DCEU films is the hot rumor at the moment. According to Forbes, with Wonder Woman II confirmed for 2019, the chances of seeing Wonder Woman on screen at least once per year is fairly high: