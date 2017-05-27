The classic Wonder Woman joined the current on the “blue” carpet during the premiere for Patty Jenkins film about the classic DC Comics heroine. The latest chapter in the DC Entertainment Universe has received great reviews ahead of its release on June 2nd, far from the disaster that was rumored following the release of Suicide Squad. While it hasn’t been without some unofficial controversy thanks to some “all female” screenings by Alamo Drafthouse, the premiere was a celebration of the character’s first foray on the big screen.
The highlight of the red carpet was definitely Lynda Carter appearing with Gal Gadot to represent the two most well-known iterations of the character 40 years apart. According to The Sun, the meeting allowed Gadot to show reverence for her predecessor:
“She is such a special woman and a unique person and it’s always great to see her. My heart is going crazy.”
Women aren’t baffling, nor are they complex. They’re actually very easy to figure out. It boils down to this:
Men think practically, and women think emotionally. Men are concerned with the ‘How’, and women are concerned with the ‘Why’. When a problem presents itself, the first thing a man thinks instinctively is “How can I fix this problem?”, while a woman thinks “Why does this problem exist?”. Once a man realizes that, and can put himself into his lady’s thought process, there’s never an argument. This is my version of the old cliche of “Men are from Mars, women are from venus”.
Also, sexual orientation has nothing to do with this, only gender. As for gender, I suppose trans-people can have an asterisk on this theory of mine.