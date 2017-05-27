Gal Gadot Celebrates The ‘Wonder Woman’ Premiere By Showing Some Respect To Lynda Carter

The classic Wonder Woman joined the current on the “blue” carpet during the premiere for Patty Jenkins film about the classic DC Comics heroine. The latest chapter in the DC Entertainment Universe has received great reviews ahead of its release on June 2nd, far from the disaster that was rumored following the release of Suicide Squad. While it hasn’t been without some unofficial controversy thanks to some “all female” screenings by Alamo Drafthouse, the premiere was a celebration of the character’s first foray on the big screen.

The highlight of the red carpet was definitely Lynda Carter appearing with Gal Gadot to represent the two most well-known iterations of the character 40 years apart. According to The Sun, the meeting allowed Gadot to show reverence for her predecessor:

“She is such a special woman and a unique person and it’s always great to see her. My heart is going crazy.”

