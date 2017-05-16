This New ‘Wonder Woman’ Clothing Line Will Make You Feel Fierce

#Fashion #Style #Wonder Woman
05.16.17 2 hours ago

Her Universe/Warner Bros.

Geek fashion is good business these days. From graphic t-shirts to high end accessories (and everything in-between), you can find something to represent your favorite fantasy world no matter what your budget is. Honestly, someone is leaving money on the table by not creating a geeky version of StitchFix, because office professional clothing is fine and all, but what if your aesthetic is “superheroes meets yoga pants”?

Websites like ThinkGeek and SuperHeroStuff hedge their bets by catering to a wide swath of fandom culture. But no one hones in on geek fashion for women like Her Universe. Started by Ashley Eckstein — who voices Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels — Her Universe has grown from a tiny niche market to a power player, cementing deals with the likes of Kohl’s and Hot Topic. So it makes sense Eckstein’s company would partner with Warner Bros. to create a line of clothes for Wonder Woman. We just didn’t expect them to be this good.

The collection was the brainchild of Hannah Kent, Jesse Thaxton, and Camille Falciola who won the 3rd Annual Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016. At the time, the collection was slated to be Hot Topic exclusive, but we’re pleased to see Her Universe stepping up to the plate. Hot Topic is great for geek fashion for straight-sized folks, but their plus-sized offering tend to be slim. By offering the line on the Her Universe website, every single item is available in sizes 0-30.

Check out the collection below and then get ready to dispose of some income.

DC Comics Wonder Woman Lasso Dress: $70 – $78 USD

Her Universe

DC Comics Wonder Woman Ombre Skirt: $50 – $55 USD

Her Universe

DC Comics Wonder Woman Armor Faux Leather Moto Jacket: $80 – $89 USD

Her Universe

DC Comics Wonder Woman Satin Souvenir Jacket: $80 – $89 USD

Her Universe

DC Comics Wonder Woman Themyscira Romper: $50 – $59 USD

Her Universe

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fashion#Style#Wonder Woman
TAGSFashionHer UniverseStyleWonder Woman

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 6 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP