With the exception of Heath Ledger for The Dark Knight, superhero movies have had little luck in the non-technical categories at the Academy Awards. There was some hope that would change this year, with the critical success of Logan and Wonder Woman, but the former only scored one nomination (a still-impressive Best Adapted Screenplay nod) while the latter was shut out entirely. It didn’t even score a token Best Costume Design or Best Visual Effects nod.
The internet was none too pleased with the lack of Wonder Woman, as it is wont to do, but Gal Gadot is making movies for the fans, not the critics. “I was very moved and touched by the feedback of all the people that were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn’t nominated,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “But we certainly never did the movie for that.”
Gadot continued, “I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!” Especially if Wonder Woman 2 (which comes out November 1, 2019) is nominated over James Cameron’s Avatar sequel(s).
Sorry, I’ve got to be honest here: Wonder Woman was not a very good film. I watched it in theatre and thought it was pretty solid, but I rewatched it recently and I was clearly wrong in my initial assessment. I love that DC made Wonder Woman. I love that they had a female director direct it. But, no, the movie is not worthing of inclusion in any of the top Oscar categories.
Here’s a thought: it didn’t get any because it didn’t deserve any. Remove all the hype and female empowerment agenda and purely as a moviegoer, it was just anlyher superhero movie. One of the better ones, but not even close to the best. It deserved no nominations. It was a fine movie that made a lot of money. Nothing more or less.
I’m 100% in for female empowerment and Wonder Woman hit at the right time. Go woman directors!! Gal Gadot is well-cast!! More female superheroes!!
It is certainly the best movie DC has come out in their shared movie universe, but I’d still rank it at #4 of the superhero movies of 2017. It’s fun! But not worthy of Oscar attention.
(Logan, on the other hand…)
Rightfully ignored it. It doesn’t deserve any award. It was alright.. that’s it. I’m tired of people feeling like just because they enjoyed something that it deserves awards. Get Out shouldn’t even be nominated either.