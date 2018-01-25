Warner Bros.

With the exception of Heath Ledger for The Dark Knight, superhero movies have had little luck in the non-technical categories at the Academy Awards. There was some hope that would change this year, with the critical success of Logan and Wonder Woman, but the former only scored one nomination (a still-impressive Best Adapted Screenplay nod) while the latter was shut out entirely. It didn’t even score a token Best Costume Design or Best Visual Effects nod.

The internet was none too pleased with the lack of Wonder Woman, as it is wont to do, but Gal Gadot is making movies for the fans, not the critics. “I was very moved and touched by the feedback of all the people that were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn’t nominated,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “But we certainly never did the movie for that.”

Gadot continued, “I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!” Especially if Wonder Woman 2 (which comes out November 1, 2019) is nominated over James Cameron’s Avatar sequel(s).

(Via Huffington Post)