‘Wonder Woman’s Success Leaves Warner Execs Gobsmacked And Scrambling

Wonder Woman garnered more critical acclaim and ticket sales than Warner anticipated, earning $103.3 million in its domestic opening compared to the estimates that it would only open to $65 million. Even before that success was inspiring obscene confidence, there were rumors of a sequel and director Patty Jenkins even spoke about what she has in mind for Wonder Woman 2.
Despite all that, it turns out the sequel wasn’t yet in development and Patty Jenkins is not yet on board to direct, regardless of reports to the contrary. Now the Hollywood Reporter, who previously said Jenkins was signed for a sequel, now report she’s yet to sign. They also report that Warner execs may have been caught off guard by the film exceeding its opening weekend domestic estimates by a gobsmacking 59 percent:
“the DCEU may find itself being skewed more towards female superheroes than originally planned” I think what you meant to say there was skewed away from “visionary director” Zach Snyder. They are probably scrambling right now to give more creative control to Whedon on the final version of the Justice League film without opening up a PR nightmare for taking advantage of an unfortunate situation.
I think they’re doing that quietly no matter what at this point. They can do whatever they want and just not talk about it.
Zack Snyder stepped away from Justice League a couple weeks ago after his daughter committed suicide. Whedon is in charge now
I remember there being an uproxx article last month talkin about the marketing for wonder woman feels non existent lol
Which would be in line with a studio that didn’t know what it actually had on its hands. Good comment.
The diffrence being, good movies draw in people and mediocre movies don’t.
I really loved WW (for the same reason I love Captain America 1 more than any other Marvel movie) — for its optimism and spirit and conviction.
And then I listened to two women mewling on Screen Junkies about how they wept when they saw women on the screen in a battle and kept crowing about how “finally we have this,” and it made me ashamed to be a woman.
Can’t I just like a movie because it’s awesome or hate it because it sucks? Why can I only like things that conform to my First World, white, middle class limousine liberal lifestyle and if it doesn’t look like me, I have to hate it? (Looking at you, Screen Junkies hipsters.)
What is wrong with seeing yourself represented on screen and being happy about it? You are more than free to like or dislike whatever you want for the reasons you want. But shouldn’t you also offer than freedom to others?
Sunny Dee – I mean, there’s never really been a beloved and successful female superhero movie? You’re free to not think it’s a big deal but surely you see why other people might be so overwhelmed with joy. Muscly dudes have thus far been the only superheros kids could go see at the movies. It’s a big deal.
She can ask for more money like Tim Miller did.
That is going to be a great feeling walking into those negotiations.
Negotiations? Ha. If she and her team don’t walk in and say I want exactly THIS much (insert very large sum here) + the freedom to make at least one passion project of my own choosing and for which I have absolute control over then I’m GTFO beeeotches.
Remember when Marvel fired her from Thor 2, OOPS
I want to like the DCEU movies, but Snyder’s “vision” really brings them down. I appreciate with he did with Watchmen but not all these movies need that sort of treatment. I can see what he’s trying to do but it usually doesn’t come off right, it looks like with Wonder Woman they found a toned down version of that and sprinkled it with a little fun that you get from the MCU movies.
Headline: “leaves execs gobsmacked and scrambling”
article: “warner execs may have been caught off guard”
source: says nothing of the sort.
this is some clickbait.
“source: says nothing of the sort.”
Source says “Warners execs also may have been a bit unprepared for the level of success and acclaim…”
Learn what clickbait is.
Today on Awesome Problems to Have…
