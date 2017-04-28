New ‘Wonder Woman’ TV Spots Focus On Humor, Battle, And The God Of War

Warner Bros.

Well, well, well. After days of concern and consternation bubbling on social media that Warner Bros. is dropping the ball with their promotion of Wonder Woman, two new TV spots have finally appeared, both with new footage and both focusing on different aspects of director Patty Jenkins’ film.

The first one, entitled “Together,” shows Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) trying to explain his relationship with Diana (Gal Gadot) to some graybeards of authority. The bit is interspersed with shots of Wonder Woman kicking the Central Powers up and down the European countryside. But this is the second time a Wonder Woman promotion has hinted there’s a lot more humor in store than the rockin’ heavy metal theme music and dark palette would indicate. Pine has good comedic timing, as does Lucy Davis who is playing Diana’s best friend Etta Candy. Allan Heinberg, who is credited with writing the Wonder Woman script cut his teeth writing for television shows such as Party of Five, Gilmore Girls, and Grey’s Anatomy, making me a little excited that Diana Prince and the rest of the cast could have some memorable snappy dialogue headed out way.

The other TV spot, “Power” shines a light on Diana’s martial prowess. Gadot herself gets a nice one-liner at the end in response to a villain wondering at her abilities with awe. But the best is the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment where Ares and Diana are battling it out. We’ve known for a while Ares will be in the film, but this is the first time he’s been spotted in motion. Whether or not the film will lay the blame for WWI at the feet of his ancient god, or he was just awoken by the escalating battle remains to be seen.

Wonder Woman arrives in theaters on June 2, 2017.