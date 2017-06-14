Getty/Marvel Entertainment

Superhero comics are really soap operas with magical powers. Characters die without really being dead. Marriages rise and fall. Secret parents are revealed. Evil twins and clones show up on the regular. Alliances shift like sand dunes. And then the timelines are blown up as they become weighed down under the sheer amount of storytelling detritus. Which was fine when comics were just a niche hobby. But now caped crusaders are big business and with that comes a mainstream audience that doesn’t know why Thor’s new love interest currently seems to like girls or that Magneto’s daughter will be on Fox’s show The Gifted.

But nothing Hollywood has attempted yet holds a candle to the insanity that is the X-Men: Dark Phoenix saga. Fox recently announced it’s going ahead with a film version of the famous comic story. They even hinted that Jessica Chastain is in talks to play Lilandra Neramani, Empress of the Shi’ar. This alone indicates Fox learned their lesson by converting the Phoenix story into a terrestrial tale with 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. This time, things are going to get weird. So who is Lilandra? That’s a…complicated question.