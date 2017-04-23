Fox

Fox announced the release dates for their next slate of mutant-centric films on Saturday, including the highly anticipated release of Deadpool 2. While we know a bit about that film and who will finally be playing Cable, the other two films announced are little bit more of a mystery.

New Mutants will be the first hit on Fox’s calendar, landing in theaters on April 13, 2018, but not much is known apart from the return of James McAvoy as Professor X. That also means that any of those kids we saw in Logan won’t be a part of any New Mutants team, even if some thought it was a possible connection. Whatever they do with this one won’t be some sort of world-shaking plot and it will need to introduce the members in a way that might resemble First Class.

It’s the latter film of the trio, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, that might be the most trouble of them all. While New Mutants can be an origin story and Deadpool 2 is a surefire hit, Dark Phoenix seems to be hinting that Fox is once again going to boil the entire classic storyline down into one film on November 2, 2018.

The inclusion of Dark Phoenix hasn’t been a secret since Apocalypse was released and teased Jean Grey’s hidden power but rumored director and Fox’s mutant producer wanted to make sure the series didn’t make the same mistakes it did in the past: