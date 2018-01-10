‘Deadpool’s Tim Miller Is Reportedly Working On An X-Men Solo Movie For Kitty Pryde

#X-men #Ellen Page #Disney
Entertainment Editor
01.10.18 2 Comments

Fox

Collider reports Deadpool director Tim Miller is developing (and may also direct) a solo movie for the X-Men’s Kitty Pryde, a character who can pass through solid objects (among other powers like disrupting electromagnetic fields) and was most recently played by Ellen Page in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

There’s no guarantee the project will go ahead, however. It depends on whether Disney, which now owns the X-Men, wants it. If they do want a Kitty Pryde solo movie, it would likely come after Simon Kinberg’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Tim Miller’s busy schedule poses an additional obstacle; he’s already signed on to produce a Sonic the Hedgehog movie and direct the next Terminator movie which is purportedly coming in 2019 whether we’re ready or not.

This isn’t the first time a Kitty Pryde movie has been considered. Joss Whedon pitched an idea for a Kitty Pryde standalone to Fox in 2009, but he later said, “They don’t seem to think that that’s awesome. I don’t know why.” Then, in 2013, Juno director Jason Reitman revealed he almost made a Kitty Pryde movie with a script by Juno writer Diablo Cody.

One potential obstacle that is unlikely to pose a problem is getting Ellen Page to reprise the character, as she’s already said she wants to do it. When Vulture asked her in 2013 about Joss Whedon’s previous pitch for a movie, she said, “I have heard that, yeah! Well, I’m available! I love that.” She went on later to add, “I would be so thrilled to play Kitty Pryde again.”

That could be a real juggernaut.

(Via Collider, /film, and Vulture)

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Ellen Page#Disney
TAGSDISNEYEllen PageFoxkitty prydeSHADOWCATTIM MILLERX-MEN

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 4 hours ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 day ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP