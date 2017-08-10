Marvel Entertainment

Audiences have been watching X-Men films for 17 years now. That means there is a whole generation of human beings that does not remember a time when Hugh Jackman didn’t play Wolverine. Sure, the franchise has been broken, rebooted, and given a facelift so many times that even the most ardent fan can find it difficult to keep the timeline straight. Does the “Prime” X-verse still exist after Wolverine changed the past? Did time split into two universes or not? Is it weird that Wolverine met his One True Love Jean Grey when she was a high schooler?

We may never know the answers to these questions. But thanks to Halle Berry, fans can now put to rest another lingering question: Did Storm and Wolverine have a romantic relationship in the film universe? The answer is apparently yes. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the subject came up and Berry was very forthright. “Storm and Logan used to be lovers. It’s true. Storm and Logan had a thing,” she said. Despite the romance being cut from the final films — including a scene from X-Men: Days of Future Past — Berry and Jackman decided to roll their characters’ past fling into how they interacted with each other. “So, we decided that Storm and Logan had a thing, and then Jean came and messed that up.” Berry also confessed the realization that she’d always be second place broke Storm’s heart.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

However, now that X-Men: Apocalypse has reconfigured Storm’s origin, perhaps ditching the romance between Logan and Ororo was for the best. It’s already kind of weird that Wolverine has a tendency to take barely legal women under his wing only to develop feelings for them. No reason to add another to his collection. And besides, we’ll always have the comic, even if these star-crossed lovers can’t seem to let go of their respective baggage and just be happy. Maybe one day…