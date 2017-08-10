Halle Berry Confirms Storm And Wolverine Were Lovers In The ‘X-Men’ Films

#X-men #Halle Berry #Wolverine
08.10.17 11 mins ago

Marvel Entertainment

Audiences have been watching X-Men films for 17 years now. That means there is a whole generation of human beings that does not remember a time when Hugh Jackman didn’t play Wolverine. Sure, the franchise has been broken, rebooted, and given a facelift so many times that even the most ardent fan can find it difficult to keep the timeline straight. Does the “Prime” X-verse still exist after Wolverine changed the past? Did time split into two universes or not? Is it weird that Wolverine met his One True Love Jean Grey when she was a high schooler?

We may never know the answers to these questions. But thanks to Halle Berry, fans can now put to rest another lingering question: Did Storm and Wolverine have a romantic relationship in the film universe? The answer is apparently yes. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the subject came up and Berry was very forthright. “Storm and Logan used to be lovers. It’s true. Storm and Logan had a thing,” she said. Despite the romance being cut from the final films — including a scene from X-Men: Days of Future Past — Berry and Jackman decided to roll their characters’ past fling into how they interacted with each other. “So, we decided that Storm and Logan had a thing, and then Jean came and messed that up.” Berry also confessed the realization that she’d always be second place broke Storm’s heart.

However, now that X-Men: Apocalypse has reconfigured Storm’s origin, perhaps ditching the romance between Logan and Ororo was for the best. It’s already kind of weird that Wolverine has a tendency to take barely legal women under his wing only to develop feelings for them. No reason to add another to his collection. And besides, we’ll always have the comic, even if these star-crossed lovers can’t seem to let go of their respective baggage and just be happy. Maybe one day…

Marvel Entertainment

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Halle Berry#Wolverine
TAGSComic BooksHalle BerrySTORMWOLVERINEX-MEN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 day ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP