Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Do you know what mutants are?” The short answer would be yes, The New Mutants trailer. After this many X-Men movies — none of them featuring enough of Oscar Isaac dancing instead of Full Skelator-ing — we know what mutants are. But this movie has a very new take on the X-Men franchise. Rather than a typical superhero movie or the comedic take of Deadpool or the dramatic turn of Logan, co-writer Knave Lee and director/co-writer Josh Boone take The New Mutants into horrifying territory, with young mutants institutionalized and studied because “baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous than adult ones. They don’t know how much venom to secrete.”

The eerie trailer shows this institution — not so much a hospital as “a haunted house” — from the perspective of the troubled mutant teens, including Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, The Witch) as Magik, Game Of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, and Blu Hunt as Mirage. Warlock and Moonstar will also reportedly feature in the film, because when Professor X said “show me all the mutants,” this film answered, “Okay, but it’s going to scare the sh*t out of you.”

(Via 20th Century Fox, First Showing, and Deadline)