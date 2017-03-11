Did You Catch This Hidden Message In The 'Deadpool 2' Teaser?

Fox's Next 'X-Men' Television Series Finally Has A Title As The Cast Gets To Work

#Marvel
03.11.17

Fox

Legion is definitely a successful foray into television for Fox with their comics properties and also thelatest in a string of successes for the X-Men franchise. Critics love the mind-bending take on mutants that is far away from the main storyline, so there’s a lot of anticipation for the next series coming soon to Fox television.

Up to this point, the series has seen a few famous names join the cast but has not sniffed a title until now. Producer Lauren Shuler Donner shared an image of the cast reading for the series and included the title for the show:

