Whether we like it or not, the X-Men franchise isn’t slowing down any time soon. With mutants and technology that allows for the bending of space/time, Fox can just retcon its way into box office gold until the heat death of the universe. But while fans await the release of Logan — which had better be a two-hour Johnny Cash music video based on that trailer — there is another entry to the lore heating up in pre-production. And now Game of Thrones Sophie Turner has spilled a bean or two about her participation.

Speaking to HeyUGuys on the BAFTA red carpet, Turner talked about her work plans between filming seasons seven and eight of the insanely popular HBO series.

“We’re about to start shooting the next X-Men, we’ve just finished shooting Season 7 of [Game of] Thrones, and I’ve got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts. And then we go on to Season 8.”

The movies Turner mentions are Berlin, I Love You, an anthology of stories set in the capitol of Germany, and Huntsville, about a loner in a small Southern town who forms a questionable relationship with a high school student. Not on Turner’s official docket? Any participation in an upcoming X-Men film.

It would be easy to speculate Fox is jump-starting the Dark Phoenix saga again, but Occam’s Razor would have it that Turner will merely appear in Josh Boone’s New Mutants. Based on what little is known about the film, it will follow the first team of mutants that graduate from Professor Xavier’s School For Gifted Youngsters. When we last left off, young Jean Grey (Turner), Scott Summers (Tye Sheridan), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), and Quicksilver (Evan Peters) were learning to hone their skills in the holographic Danger Room. We already know Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy are rumored to join James McCoy and Alexandra Shipp in New Mutants. It makes sense Jean Grey would make an appearance as well.

Fox has played New Mutants close to vest, refusing to confirm any casting news. But they can’t keep their actors and directors from talking. Besides Turner’s slip of the tongue, director Josh Boone seemingly confirmed Williams’ role within the film with a single tweet. Which means the Stark girls will be reuniting after all. Just in a different universe. Close enough.