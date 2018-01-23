‘The New Mutants’ Director Says His X-Men Spin-Off Is ‘Probably The Hardest PG-13 Ever Made’

#X-men
01.23.18 9 hours ago 3 Comments

Disney

Fox recently rescheduled some of their upcoming movies after the Disney buyout. Among the movies moved was X-Men spin-off The New Mutants, which moved to February 22nd, 2019, reportedly with plans to amp up the horror elements of the story and make it the first X-Men movie squarely in the horror genre (Last Stand was horrific in a different way, we suppose).

The official synopsis already lends itself to the horror genre — “Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.” — and the trailer confirmed that vibe. As we joked at the time, when Professor X said “show me all the mutants,” this film answered, “Okay, but it’s going to scare the sh*t out of you.”

Disney

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men
TAGSALICE BRAGAAnya Taylor-JoyBLU HUNTCharlie HeatonHENRY ZAGAJOSH BOONEMAISIE WILLIAMSTHE NEW MUTANTSX-MEN

How Music Connects Us

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 day ago
Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

01.22.18 1 day ago 6 Comments
How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

01.22.18 1 day ago 5 Comments
When It Began: The Birth Of The Alternative Grammys And The Commodification Of The Underground

When It Began: The Birth Of The Alternative Grammys And The Commodification Of The Underground

01.22.18 1 day ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 1 week ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP