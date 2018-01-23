Disney

Fox recently rescheduled some of their upcoming movies after the Disney buyout. Among the movies moved was X-Men spin-off The New Mutants, which moved to February 22nd, 2019, reportedly with plans to amp up the horror elements of the story and make it the first X-Men movie squarely in the horror genre (Last Stand was horrific in a different way, we suppose).

The official synopsis already lends itself to the horror genre — “Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.” — and the trailer confirmed that vibe. As we joked at the time, when Professor X said “show me all the mutants,” this film answered, “Okay, but it’s going to scare the sh*t out of you.”