With Logan and Deadpool setting the bar for X-Men films pretty high, the results from X-Men: Apocalypse left fans and some of the folks behind the scenes wanting more. While the film looked good and featured plenty of mutant action, it garnered poor reviews and reactions from fans. Despite talk of the purchase of Fox by Disney placing the future of the X-Men in exciting places, the studio and producer/director Simon Kinberg are hard at work on Dark Phoenix.

The hope is that the classic storyline will bring the series back in line according to a new first look feature from Entertainment Weekly, correcting the sins of the last film and creating something that is more in line with what they feel has always been the driving force in X-Men films:

“I think we took our eye off what has always been the bedrock of the franchise which is these characters,” admits Apocalypse writer/producer and Phoenix director Simon Kinberg. “It became about global destruction and visual effects over emotion and character…

“One of the things I went into this film wanting to do is obviously focus on the characters and give them real emotions to play and come up with a theme that would make it feel relevant and necessary in today’s world,”