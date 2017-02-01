Shutterstock

Most of us have been pulled shrieking into 2017, a year when we would all pay top dollar for one decent night of sleep. But who has enough cash to buy peace of mind in these trying times? That’s Sonic commercial money. That’s Trump’s cabinet money.

However, with an eye for trendy items and questionable business ethics, you could be making bank like the 24-year-old entrepreneur referred to only as “Jack” in a CNBC interview. He made nearly $350,000 in two months. With that kind of money, your financial worries would ease up and you could get at least one more hour of sleep, and you would be doing it on some really high thread count sheets.

The key to Jack’s financial triumph? Finding crowdfunding products with a high level of backer interest and beating them to market. The approach is quickly making him rich.

His interest was first grabbed by an inflatable chair made of parachute material whose Indiegogo campaign ultimately made 19402% of its goal. But, the chair wasn’t unique or new. Five years previously, the idea was presented by a Dutch inventor on Holland’s television show “Best Idea of Holland.” It was perfect for racing to market; it had huge interest and no obvious patent.

Jack and a partner found Chinese manufacturers, grabbed a domain name and bought some credit card readers. Thus, The Cozy Bag was born. They raised $100,000 in revenue and rolled it over into a greater viral hit: The Stress Cube.