Shutterstock

For years, we’ve been inundated with 5-Hour Energy commercials that tout the caffeine shot as a better alternative to coffee. In many of the TV spots, we see office workers seemingly about to pass out after a long day of filing, data-entry or whatever other generic jobs people who work in offices do.

How embarrassing would it be to fall asleep sitting up at your desk? You’d do that awkward head bobbing thing and everyone would stare at you. You’d probably never hear the end of it. You’d be known as the guy who drooled on his keyboard for the rest of the time you worked there. You might as well just get your resume ready because it’s time to look for another job.

To fight the clearly inevitability of falling into a sleeping beauty-like deep slumber at work you could grab a cup of coffee. But, when it wears off you’ll just crash even worse. Thus, through the magic of comic exaggeration of normal office situations, 5-Hour Energy claims that it’s product gives drinkers energy and focus without the much feared crash that normally comes with coffee. What a wonderful, magical product.

If it sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is.

According to a Washington State judge, 5-Hour Energy has consistently lied about whether or not their energy booster is better than coffee. In fact, it turns out it really isn’t better and now the company that owns 5-Hour Energy (Living Essentials LLC) has been ordered to pay $4.3 million for their incorrect boasts.

Paramount

Used in court to illustrate 5-Hour’s comedown.