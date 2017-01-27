Shutterstock

Sometimes it seems like no matter how often you skim through job websites, you can never seem to find the position that suits your specific talents and abilities. Well, it’s time to put down your Nintendo switch and wipe the potato chip crumbs off of your shirt because Absolut might have the job you’ve been looking for. They are looking for a “Billion Dollar Nose.” If that sounds like the job for you, keep reading. Although, some of the perquisites might weed out most of the people who might have otherwise applied.

The famed Swedish vodka company is searching for a “Master Sensory Designer and Strategist with a billion dollar nose,” according the job listing. The man who currently holds the coveted position, Per Hermansson is retiring after a career that has spanned more than three decades. He’s spent his glamorous lifetime sniffing a lot of vodka (and other spirits), but the time is right to actually sit back, relax and finally drink some. That is, without having to smell it first.

This might seem like a publicity stunt, but parent company Pernod Ricard really posted the job in an effort to find a replacement for Hermansson. They are looking for you (possibly), but only if you are “a tastemaker and trendspotter.” Also, don’t waste your time applying for this job if your only discernible spirits-related talent is your ability to down more vodka shots than your friends without falling over.