An Accountant Talked To Hundreds Of Millionaires And His Money Saving Advice Is Rock Solid

06.29.17 43 mins ago

Overture

An accountant who’s studied the habits of the wealthy has an essential piece of advice for anyone looking to save money. Sadly, it’s not exactly the most fun way to keep your dough growing, so prepared to feel betrayed by example set by wrestling’s Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase. What a heel!

In a piece for Business Insider, accountant Thomas C. Corley shared his insight into the key obstacle that holds people back from building wealth. Basing his perspective off a five-year-long study, Corley investigated “233 wealthy individuals (177 of whom were self-made millionaires) with at least $160,000 in annual gross income and $3.2 million in net assets, as well as 128 people who had less than $35,000 in annual gross income and less than $5,000 in liquid assets.”

His major takeaway from the findings? The account-draining vampire that is “lifestyle creep” is a major issue for people that find themselves making more money.

If you want to hang onto your wealth, the Corley’s data says you’re better off looking after you than trying to keep up with your new income bracket.

The good habit — I call it the “Rich Habit” — is to forgo the desire to spend your money today and, instead, sock it away into savings and investments that grow in value and provide financial resources that can be used in the future to maintain your standard of living.

That Rich Habit is called delayed gratification. You put off something you want today for something you want tomorrow: financial independence.

Essentially, you can’t live a Nicolas Cage lifestyle on a Nicolas Cage income. Even though it’s easier to afford some sparkly new purchases, keeping things simple goes a long way to keeping your finances from bleeding dry. Well, that and reading our thrifty lil’ guides from time-to-time. BOOM! INTERSITE PLUGS ARE FREE!

(Via Business Insider & BroBible)

Around The Web

TAGSACCOUNTINGfinancesmoneySAVING MONEY

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 6 hours ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 12 hours ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 1 day ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP