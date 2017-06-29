Overture

An accountant who’s studied the habits of the wealthy has an essential piece of advice for anyone looking to save money. Sadly, it’s not exactly the most fun way to keep your dough growing, so prepared to feel betrayed by example set by wrestling’s Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase. What a heel!

In a piece for Business Insider, accountant Thomas C. Corley shared his insight into the key obstacle that holds people back from building wealth. Basing his perspective off a five-year-long study, Corley investigated “233 wealthy individuals (177 of whom were self-made millionaires) with at least $160,000 in annual gross income and $3.2 million in net assets, as well as 128 people who had less than $35,000 in annual gross income and less than $5,000 in liquid assets.”

His major takeaway from the findings? The account-draining vampire that is “lifestyle creep” is a major issue for people that find themselves making more money.

If you want to hang onto your wealth, the Corley’s data says you’re better off looking after you than trying to keep up with your new income bracket.

The good habit — I call it the “Rich Habit” — is to forgo the desire to spend your money today and, instead, sock it away into savings and investments that grow in value and provide financial resources that can be used in the future to maintain your standard of living. That Rich Habit is called delayed gratification. You put off something you want today for something you want tomorrow: financial independence.

Essentially, you can’t live a Nicolas Cage lifestyle on a Nicolas Cage income. Even though it’s easier to afford some sparkly new purchases, keeping things simple goes a long way to keeping your finances from bleeding dry. Well, that and reading our thrifty lil’ guides from time-to-time. BOOM! INTERSITE PLUGS ARE FREE!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Business Insider & BroBible)