Two World Travelers Share The Secrets Of Romantic Love On The Road

Oksana and Max St. John

Oksana and Max St. John are the kind of couple that frequently finish each other’s…. sandwiches. Scratch that, each other’s sentences. Though, there’s a fair amount of sandwich sharing too. During our conversation, Max laughs several times about the amount of weight Oksana has caused him to put on by being such a foodie. They’re cute. Words and sentences flow from one person to another effortlessly, like they share a mind as well as a heart.

It makes sense that they know each other so well, that one can literally predict what the other will say. Oksana and Max have spent the last two and a half years on the road, traveling the world.

Like many fans, I was first introduced to the couple on their Instagram page. Looking at their photos, I was transfixed. They have everything one loves about a lifestyle blog: adventure, breathtaking locations, and beautiful people — but without any of the pretension. Oksana and Max aren’t traveling to get free things or even “likes.” They travel because it fuels their souls. They wander the Earth because they want to connect with each other and the world around them. It’s refreshing. As such, it’s easy to see why people are so drawn to not just their lifestyle but to them. Their love, respect, and genuine joy in each other and the places they visit shines through in every picture. And of course, those pictures are set against the backdrops of the most stunning places in the world.

Oksana and Max’s photographs feel like the kind of thing we’d clip out of a magazine to paste on our dream boards. But talking to them recently, I didn’t feel like I was talking to some perfect magazine couple. They felt like old friends, chatting in a pub about how they met. They’re living their dreams, but instead of that jealousy I sometimes feel about people who give it all up to travel, I just felt happy for them. We chatted about life on the road, and how they found love through travel. After all, travel brings out the best and worst in people — so when you fall in love on an adventure, you’ve seen the good and the bad of a person and deemed it all beautiful.

As we talked, Oksana and Max shared a little of their love with me, a little glimpse into their souls, and their story feels familiar and special all at once. They’re friends that became more, and their adventures are best when shared.