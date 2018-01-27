Max Lowe

Most of us spend an exorbitant amount of time trying to figure out our next move. Career move, financial move, educational move. What major do I to pick?, Where should I live?, What to do?, Should I even…?

We spend a lifetime losing sleep about tomorrow. Wondering if we’re ready. If we’ve planned enough. If we picked the right path. Focusing so much on the future that we forget the present has any appeal at all. Then we double back on ourselves and ask, “Am I appreciating this moment enough? Am I carpe diem-ing?”

We stress and stress and stress and then we meet a guy like adventure photographer Max Lowe, who just seems to know how to…breathe. Sure, Max probably has his share of angst just like every other young creative, but he always seems to float just above the fray. He spends time with family, appreciates his friends, and travels because he genuinely loves to travel. Telling the stories is a passion — whether he was making a living off it, or supporting his adventures by working at a coffee shop (something he was doing not so long ago).

I sat down with Max, who was in the middle of filming a National Geographic documentary, to discuss the in’s and out’s of the creative life, how he got to where he is, and how the hell he manages to seem so calm.