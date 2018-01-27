Adventurer Max Lowe’s Travel Photos Will Make You Want To Seize The Day

#The Mad Ones #Adventure #Photography
01.27.18 14 hours ago
DSC_3366

Max Lowe

Most of us spend an exorbitant amount of time trying to figure out our next move. Career move, financial move, educational move. What major do I to pick?, Where should I live?, What to do?, Should I even…?

We spend a lifetime losing sleep about tomorrow. Wondering if we’re ready. If we’ve planned enough. If we picked the right path. Focusing so much on the future that we forget the present has any appeal at all. Then we double back on ourselves and ask, “Am I appreciating this moment enough? Am I carpe diem-ing?”

We stress and stress and stress and then we meet a guy like adventure photographer Max Lowe, who just seems to know how to…breathe. Sure, Max probably has his share of angst just like every other young creative, but he always seems to float just above the fray. He spends time with family, appreciates his friends, and travels because he genuinely loves to travel. Telling the stories is a passion — whether he was making a living off it, or supporting his adventures by working at a coffee shop (something he was doing not so long ago).

I sat down with Max, who was in the middle of filming a National Geographic documentary, to discuss the in’s and out’s of the creative life, how he got to where he is, and how the hell he manages to seem so calm.

DSC_8723

Max Lowe

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Mad Ones#Adventure#Photography
TAGSadventurelifeMax Lowephotographythe mad ones

How Music Connects Us

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 2 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 3 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 4 days ago 8 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 6 days ago
Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

01.22.18 6 days ago 9 Comments
How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

01.22.18 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP