A Visual Tour Of The Amazing $10K A Night AirBnBs Coachella’s Headliners Stayed At

04.26.17

For most of us, staying in a nice AirBnB means being lucky enough to get a house with two bathrooms, or a balcony, or like a really, really nice tub that you don’t have space for at home but would totally get if your landlord wasn’t so incredibly unchill and understood that renovations add property value that pays dividends forever. (Would be nice if they let you have a pet, too, but that’s a story for another day.)

Drake, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar aren’t most of us, though. And while fans spent Coachella glamping it up, the show’s biggest stars laid their heads on the finest pillows that $10,000 a night could buy! And because they are stars (which means that they can do whatever and still get five-star ratings, even though generally hosts will charge you $100 because you got two pieces of cat fur on a bed) AirBnB offered them their houses for free! Well, not exactly for free. Gaga and Co. did have to tweet about the homes on social media, but other than that, everything else was taken care of.

So what does a $10k AirBnB look like? Let’s take a short romp through the (figurative) castles that the festival’s headliners stayed at and think about ways that we too, could hone our artistic skills in order to become big enough to also be offered these types of trips for free.

