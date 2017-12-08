Trump Doesn’t Want Airlines To Tell You Their Baggage Fees Up Front

Flying is all about the destination, in part because the actual flight part of the process can be miserable. And it starts when you book your ticket, get to the end, and discover just how many fees are bolted onto flying. The Obama administration was hoping to change that, but Trump has, for some reason, pulled the plug.
The proposed rules, according to the Hill, were simple: Airlines would have to disclose baggage fees at the start of the ticket buying process, and also airlines would have to publicly disclose how much they were making on these baggage fees and other costs that are part of flying. Why? Because, claims the Department of Transportation, these rules would be of “limited public benefit” and the airlines would be burdened financially by disclosing this information. This went over about as well as you might expect, especially from Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who’s been pushing hard for a Passenger Bill of Rights on airlines for a while.
Yeah make a call over this. Not that social security is bankrupt Medicaid is failing, we have numbnuts trying to elect a pedophile, but this, THIS, is the issue we should be outraged about
I know right? I keep forgetting that this is the only place for news and that this one page is the only thing that exists.
They aren’t mutually exclusive. You can be outraged about and take action over multiple issues, Besides, calling about this could actually make a difference since the DOT was clearly hoping to implement this on the sly; making noise about it could convince officials to axe the proposal. Social Security and Medicaid not so much. But yeah I agree Republicans should be doing a shitload more to stop Roy Moore from getting elected.
If you can only manage to acknowledge/consider one issue per month, that’s your problem.
Every year the experience of flying gets worse and more expensive. It’s time for something to disrupt this industry.