Trump Doesn’t Want Airlines To Tell You Their Baggage Fees Up Front

Senior Contributor
12.08.17 5 Comments

Flying is all about the destination, in part because the actual flight part of the process can be miserable. And it starts when you book your ticket, get to the end, and discover just how many fees are bolted onto flying. The Obama administration was hoping to change that, but Trump has, for some reason, pulled the plug.

The proposed rules, according to the Hill, were simple: Airlines would have to disclose baggage fees at the start of the ticket buying process, and also airlines would have to publicly disclose how much they were making on these baggage fees and other costs that are part of flying. Why? Because, claims the Department of Transportation, these rules would be of “limited public benefit” and the airlines would be burdened financially by disclosing this information. This went over about as well as you might expect, especially from Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who’s been pushing hard for a Passenger Bill of Rights on airlines for a while.

