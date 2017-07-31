This Booze-Infused Iced Coffee Might Just Be The Best Idea Of Summer

#Drinks #Food
Life & Culture Editor
07.31.17


Shutterstock/UPROXX

Once, when I was on summer vacation, I got up, walked into the kitchen where all my friends were cooking breakfast, popped open a Bud Light and chugged the whole can before rolling right back into bed. To this day, it’s something my friends still remember, because no matter how deep you are into your vacation, it’s still not socially acceptable to start drinking beer as soon as you wake up. Do it more than once and someone will lovingly place their hand on your shoulder, give you an earnest look, and say “Hey, I know it’s been a real rough time, but this isn’t the way.”

Chances are, you’ve had your own longings for an AM drink. Have a margarita or a mimosa during brunch, and everyone’s chill. Enjoy a nice bracing shot of vodka at 8am because you ain’t got sh*t to do except lay by the pool and burn to a crisp? That’s somehow a problem. Fortunately, there’s a really great solution: Alcoholic coffee. (Yeah, we know you could just do it yourself, but why waste time mixing when you’re on vacation?)

From Liquor.com:

RumChata just launched the first and only premium ready-to-drink alcoholic iced coffee, FrappaChata. The product consists of RumChata’s award-winning cream liqueur combined with a custom blend of Arabica and Robusta coffees. With its sweet, smooth taste, the boozy brew is delicious blended with ice or straight. It’s even versatile enough to be an excellent mixer.

Right now, the RumChata is on sale in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota (but it’s coming for the coasts soon) and it sounds pretty chill. A 100ml bottle will run you about $2 for a combo of coffee and 25-proof booze. If you want to go higher, you can get a bottle that packs in 1.75 liters for $20, but then you’ll probably have to share with whoever else is up early enough to claim the one unicorn raft that you could have totally gotten two of if you’d just planned things a little better because they’re not that expensive, you know? On second thought, maybe you should just drink it all yourself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Food
TAGSDRINKSFOODsummer

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 9 hours ago 6 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP