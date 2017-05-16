General Mills Is Giving Away 10K Boxes Of All Marshmallow Lucky Charms

General Mills

It’s really hard to believe, but somewhere along the way you grew up. You got a job, you got stoped puking in urinals at bars, and you maybe even bought a house. But, you still find ways to cling to your childhood like that “just hang in there” cat on the inspirational poster. You do this by eating nostalgic breakfast cereals and watching cartoons. The boxes feature icons like Tony the Tiger, Cap’N Crunch, and Lucky the Leprechaun. Better still, many are loaded with marshmallows.

The problem is the pesky cereal component keeps getting in the way of the tiny, multi-colored marshmallow goodness. How are you supposed to feel like you’re a kid again if you have to waste your milk on non-marshmallow cereal items? There must be a better way!

Well… how do “Marshmallow Only” Lucky Charms sound? Hop in your nearest time machine, visit your 12 year-old self, and blow the kid’s mind — because now you can get a box of Lucky Charms that is only made up of clovers, blue moons, rainbows, and all of the other marshmallow flavors (how many are there now? 50?). In 2015, General Mills held a social media sweepstakes in which they gave away 10 boxes of “Marshmallow Only” Lucky Charms. Two years later, the company is upping the ante by giving away (yes, for free) 10,000 boxes of Lucky Charms marshmallow-centric cereal.

“Fans of Lucky Charms are obsessed with our marshmallows,” Priscilla Zee, senior marketing manager for Lucky Charms said in a blog post. “We were overwhelmed with calls, e-mails, and tweets last year, asking for a box of our Lucky Charms marshmallows. So this year we wanted to give them even more opportunities to win.”

Sadly, you can’t just walk into your neighborhood bodega and grab a box of this magically delicious puffed sugar. Just like Charlie Buckets had to find a golden ticket to get into Wily Wonka’s chocolate factory, you need to pick the right box of Lucky Charms to win. Specially-marked boxes will be on shelves all over the US. If you have the “luck of the Irish”, inside you’ll find a 14-digit code that you’ll enter at MarshmallowOnly.com to get your grubby hands on one of these beauts. Your childhood dreams are finally coming true. It’s like a giant hug from Mr. Belvedere, Balki Bartakomous, and Carl Winslow in cereal form. What could be better?