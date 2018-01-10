Amazon Added A Pile Of Whole Foods Products To Prime Now

#Amazon #Food
Senior Contributor
01.10.18

UPROXX/Shutterstock

One of the big questions surrounding Amazon’s surprise blockbuster of a Whole Foods buyout was how Amazon would approach the grocery game. The answers have only gradually rolled out, but a big piece of the puzzle just locked into place today: Amazon has added a bunch of foods to Prime Now and Prime Pantry.

Granted, it’s not the full Whole Foods spread, but Amazon has added meats, alcohol (where it’s allowed by state law), and a large set of Whole Foods’ store-brand 365 products to Prime Now — their same day delivery service that’s free if you buy more than $35 of groceries, something you can easily pull off with their $20 skirt steak. Hey, they may have cut the prices, but grass-fed beef still isn’t cheap. Even more packaged products have been added to Amazon’s food-and-necessities subscription service Prime Pantry, as well, so stocking up on organic ramen and roasted peanuts has never been easier.

This likely has grocery delivery services like Instacart and Peapod thinking hard about their business model, although it’s worth noting that for the full grocery delivery experience, you’ll still need to sign up for Amazon Fresh, which is more expensive at the moment than either at $15 a month. And it seems unlikely Amazon is just going to throw the entire store on Prime Now and have done with it. That said, Amazon is moving quickly, and at the rate it’s going, it may be tough for its competitors to catch up.

(via Food & Wine)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amazon#Food
TAGSAMAZONFOODgrocery deliverygrocery warswhole foods

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 16 hours ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP