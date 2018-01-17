Getty Image

I didn’t go to Cookie College or Biscuit U or anything like that, but I feel reasonably confident declaring the mighty Oreo as a surprisingly versatile sandwich cookie. The Nabisco treat has undergone so many makeovers that it could rival Jenny Jones thanks to a neverending conveyor belt of new Oreo flavors and now a subscription service being offered up on Amazon is taking dead aim at the Oreo obsessive that needs their creme cookie fix.

As reported by Brand Eating, Amazon is offering (via vendor Cyber Sweetz) the “OREO Cookie Club Subscription Box” on their site. Subscribers receive a monthly box that includes “an OREO Gift Box that contains two OREO flavors, a one-of-a-kind OREO inspired gift, and recipe card, all in an artistically designed OREO gifting box.” Included in the box is the promise of a new “product innovation” or “tried and true favorites.”

Here are models in the promotional material looking very happy with their subscription box and doing the thing models do with cookies rather than eat them in the tub while crying like normal folks.

Cyber Sweetz

As is the nature of many a niche cookie offering, the Cookie Club comes with a price tag a smidge higher than picking up a couple packs at the grocery store. A three-month subscription will set you back $59.97 and a full-year subscription clocks in at $239.88. The price point is banking on the Oreo obsessive’s interest in new products, gifts and other thrilling elements of the Oreo lifestyle. May they prep their milk accordingly.

(Via Brand Eating)