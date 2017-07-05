This New Photo May Prove Amelia Earhart Didn’t Die In A Plane Crash

National Archives/Shutterstock/Uproxx

The disappearance of Amelia Earhart is one of the greatest mysteries in modern history. It’s up there with the true identity of Jack the Ripper, the Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot, what’s inside Al Capone’s vault (nothing actually) and the whereabouts of DB Cooper. The first female to fly solo across the Atlantic ocean, Earhart disappeared under strange circumstances in 1937 as she was attempting to fly all the way around the globe. She vanished while soaring above the Pacific Ocean near Howland Island. “Gas is running low,” she said in one of her last transmissions. No plane wreckage was ever found and to this day, nobody knows what happened to her. That is, until now.

That’s because a photograph was recently unearthed that could shed some light on what actually happened to the famed author and aviator. The new photo in question was discovered back in 2012 by a retired US Treasury agent name Les Kinney and will be the basis of a new History Channel documentary called Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence that will air this Sunday.

The picture appears to show Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan on a dock in the Marshall Islands. At that time, the islands were occupied by the Japanese and you can see what appears to be her plane on a boat in the background.