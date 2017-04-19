This SCUBA Diver Ditched Expectations To Chase True Happiness

Amelia Klonaris

In Freeport, Grand Bahama, Amelia Klonaris grew up dealing with the frustrations of living in a small city. Her hometown had a claustrophobic, island mentality. Everyone knew everyone and Amelia felt like her every action was on display. It wasn’t always an easy way to exist, and it definitely made the bullying she experienced in high school feel more intense.

“I never really followed a crowd, so I think that kept on making it worse,” Amelia says. “For years people were just posting stuff online about me, about my family.”

Wanting to escape life on the island, Amelia decided to go to college in Dublin, even though a part of her sensed that college wasn’t right for her.

“At the time,” she says. “I just wanted to go as far away from the island as I could.”

But even though she was physically escaping, Amelia still felt trapped in a life she didn’t feel excited about. She became increasingly depressed over the course of a year.

“No one really knew about what was going on,” she says. “I didn’t find any enjoyment in anything I did. I felt numb. I literally just stayed in bed and cried all day and night. I didn’t sleep.”

Amelia was savvy enough to recognize that the path she was on seemed to be leading away happiness. So she decided to drop out, go back home, to try and figure what she actually wanted to do. It turned out to be the right decision for her, though at the time, it made her feel terrible.

“I really felt like a failure leaving school,” she explains, “because I wanted to prove to myself, and my parents, and people that were doubting me that I could succeed and go to college.”

Leaving Ireland brought more unwanted attention. People in the community suggested that Amelia had failed out or was addicted to drugs. The rumors hurt, but they kickstarted a new journey of self-discovery. A journey which began in the water.