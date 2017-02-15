Shutterstock

It’s been a long time coming, but American Girl now has its first ever boy character doll. His name is Logan and he is a Nashville crooner with the perfectly hipster flannel shirt to match. For those who are taken aback by the decision to add a boy doll to American Girl’s extensive collection of dolls, Logan is paired with another singer named Tenney that he presumably bops around Nashville with, ordering artisanal barbecue sauces and lattes before their next gig at the local dive bar. American Girl made sure to cite that Logan and Tenney are both singer-songwriters, just so it’s completely clear that neither of them are some doesn’t-write-their-own-music fakes that can be found at Music Row.

American Girl

The rest of 2017’s new collection of dolls isn’t lacking in diversity either. The full list of fresh faces includes a Hawaiian named Nanea whose story takes place during World War II, a Korean-American girl named Z Yang that loves filmmaking, and an African American girl named Gabriela that enjoys spoken word poetry. There are passions and nationalities for everyone, and unlike any year before now there is also a boy that can either hang out with the rest of a little girl’s collection or be his own person and own open mic nights all on his own.

(via BuzzFeed)