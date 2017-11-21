This Artist Explores The Intersection Of Art & Tech With Bitcoin

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

How do you make tangible art out of the intangible? That’s the sort of questions that either: A) gives you intro to philosophy flashbacks or B) comes from your nemesis as they challenge you to solve their dastardly crimes. But, artist Andy Bauch not only asked himself that question, he answered it, and put the answer into action. After several years successfully creating large images using Legos, he moved from representational pieces to a series that explores bitcoin and transforms it into visual art.

“I make art that that tries to sort of shine a spotlight on the connection between humans and technology,” Bauch says.

You’ve probably heard of bitcoin, the cryptocurrency created in 2009 by an unknown person under the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. But odds are you don’t actually know much about what it is or how it functions (unless you read Uproxx).

Purchased through online marketplaces or earned by “mining” (which involves solving complex math puzzles), bitcoins are purely digital and maintained and tracked via a decentralized system. This is perfect for users, because it allows them to make purchases anonymously and never requires them to use a traditional bank. And, the recent surges in the value of the currency, as well as some upcoming changes in the platform make this an ideal time for Bauch to provide commentary via art.

Lego bricks have proven the perfect medium for this pursuit — Bauch has been working with the colorful bricks since 2010 (you may remember him from his viral Breaking Bad inspired piece in 2013), and he has proprietary computer software that helps him to design and produce each piece. Now that he has moved into the realm of both technology and art, Legos are ideal because they function as little pixels, creating compositions with a digitized appearance.