Ranking George Costanza's Best Dating Tips

Anna Faris Shares Her Unqualified Dating Advice That Might Save You From Another Embarrassing Hookup

Author Profile Picture
Trending Managing Editor
01.11.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

If you were looking for a new love guru to drop unqualified advice on your lap, Anna Faris might be willing to fill the role. She’s got a new book on the way full of Unqualified advice, including some hot tips for you folks out there in the dating world. Not everybody is trapped in a loveless marriage with no way out apart from an untimely death, so Faris’ advice could be your way to avoid such things.

She lays out the folks you need to avoid when dating — mostly for the ladies — pointing out that magicians, athletes, and chefs are a no-go. If you’re a comedian, you’re also out of luck in Faris’ book and probably should be grateful. You’re just too weird and morose to date, which should help your material quite a bit. I would assume the tables are turned if you’re a man. Go find yourself a female magician and shack up, at least until they make themselves disappear because you’re a control freak.

TAGSanna farisCONANrelationshipsUnqualified Advice
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP