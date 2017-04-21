Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Finally, we can all watch Anthony Bourdain stand on his porch and tell trendy food to GET OFF HIS LAWN.

In this hilarious clip from the Tonight Show, Bourdain skewers some of his least favorite foods including Truffle Oil, “Not even food! About as edible as Astroglide and made out of the same material,” and Kobe Sliders which he declares are at the “epicenter of douchedom.” If you see either of those on the menu and don’t run out of the restaurant immediately Bourdain warns something has gone “terribly wrong with your life.”

Predictably, he also hates brunch. As he says restaurants charge three times the normal breakfast price for leftover food and watered down mimosas, and juice bars which (while he likes juice and loves bars) he does not see the point of.

And look, we get some of his points. 18 dollars for some eggs does seem excessive, but at the end of the day, I will personally defend brunch to my grave. Because it’s delicious, and involves day drinking that doesn’t make family and friends question “whether you might have a drinking problem.” And I LIKE MY 18 DOLLAR EGGS.

But it wasn’t all gloom and doom. Bourdain isn’t super anti Rosé even though it’s pretty much the go to drink of housewives summering in the Hamptons, and most surprisingly, Bourdain is a fan of cronuts which he admits are pretty darn delicious.

So, at the end of the day, it’s nice to know that a little butter and sugar can melt the heart of even the harshest food critic and trend hater. Congratulations, Cronuts. You’ll bring about world peace one day, mark our words.