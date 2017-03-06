How To Eat Like A Pro | The Definitive Guide

The Trailer For Anthony Bourdain’s New Documentary Looks Absolutely Spellbinding

03.06.17 3 hours ago

YouTube/CNN Films

Chef Jeremiah Tower walked into Chef Alice Waters’ Chez Panisse in the 1970s. He needed a job. She asked him to fix the soup bubbling away on the stove top. Tower added a little cream, a pinch of salt and pepper, a good glug of white wine and landed the job. From that kitchen a new cuisine would be born — one that would rock cooking worldwide. The rest, as they say, is food history.

Tower would eventually leave Chef Waters (after a dispute over authorship of Chez Panisse’s recipes) and strike out on his own in the Bay Area. He went on to help invent and cement American Cuisine as a powerhouse of international cookery. He was the sort of enfant terrible, bon vivant celebrity chef that had yet to exist in Gordon Gekko’s hedonistic 1980s America. He rose to the top of the top. Then he disappeared — for 15 years. And now there’s a documentary film about the rise, the disappearance, and the comeback.

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent has been on the festival circuit for the past year, and this weekend the trailer dropped for wide release.

TAGSanthony bourdainDocumentaryfilmFOODJeremiah Tower
