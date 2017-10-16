A Visual Tour Of Bourdain’s Trip To Lagos On ‘Parts Unknown’

10.16.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock/Instagram

Anthony Bourdain loves Lagos, Nigeria. He was a fan when he explored the streets, markets, and food back in season ten of No Reservations and his food-nerd fandom has only grown in the years since.

This installment of Parts Unknown finds Bourdain exploring the local culture in that deep-divey way he adores. There are talks with journalists about the state of affairs on the ground, martial arts, a local music odyssey… And, of course, there’s a cornucopia of beautiful food at every turn. Oh yeah, there’s also plenty of beer.

This was one of those episodes that felt like it was truly over the hills and far away while still anchored in something familiar, delicious, and enticing. As always, we want to give you a visual guide to the places Bourdain hit in this latest episode. Unfortunately, in this part of the world, there isn’t an Instagram page for everything. So if you want to see Bourdain’s stop at the Chieftaincy Council of Hausa Community in Agege for lunch, you’ll have to watch the show.

Let’s jump right into all the luscious locales and food porn from this episode of Parts Unknown.

Rue 80 at Maison Fahrenheit Hotel

Is it really lunch if it isn't at Maison? 🔪🍖 #GoodFood #MaisonFahrenheit #SpareRibs

A post shared by Maison Fahrenheit (@maison_fh) on

Bourdain started his journey here to get a sense of the path ahead in Lagos. It was just a date for drinks. But if the hotel’s Instagram is any indication, the food looks fantastic as well.

Pounded Yam & Egusi Soup for the soul. 😍 #LaSpiga #MaisonFahrenheit #Lunch

A post shared by Maison Fahrenheit (@maison_fh) on

