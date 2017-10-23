A Visual Tour Of Bourdain’s Pittsburgh Food-Odyssey On ‘Parts Unknown’

Shutterstock/CNN

Pittsburgh, or Iron City, is one of those places in middle America that gets overlooked far too often. It’s a town that loves its sports, food, and neighborhoods. Anthony Bourdain has always been a big proponent of America’s lesser-visited corners of the country. He’s adept at shining a light on those darker corners of the American experience and shattering all your assumptions about a place. And he does this perfectly on the latest episode of ‘Parts Unknown‘ which finds the traveling raconteur in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Bourdain laments in the episode, “all over western Pennsylvania … people face the same struggles as beleaguered, deindustrialized areas across the country. How do you move into the future and hold onto what you love about the past?” The answer seems to be by embracing the service industry — which brings amazing food along with it — and embracing the tech industry — which brings the economics that allows people to pay for said food and services. And it’s working in Pittsburgh. Steel is no longer the be-all-and-end-all of the city’s existence. They’ve diversified and still held onto the immigrant traditions that make Pittsburgh, well, Pittsburgh.

Let’s dive into all the delicious food and drinks Bourdain and his cohorts enjoyed on this episode of ‘Parts Unknown’ in the glorious city of Pittsburgh, PA.