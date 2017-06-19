CNN

This week we found Anthony Bourdain bouncing around the island of Trinidad on ‘Parts Unknown.’ The Caribbean island is one half of the nation of Trinidad and Tobago. The latter being the tropical island resort destination and former being the industrial, financial, and cultural center of the nation.

“You don’t go to Trinidad for the beaches. It ain’t no tropical paradise,” Bourdain warns in his opening narration. Throughout the episode, his focus remained on the varied cultures of Trinidad, as he dove into global communities calling the island home.

As always, the episode featured an array of great looking food and plenty of beer to wash it all down.