This Simple App Could Help Solve World Hunger

There are a lot of troubling things going on in our nation, and around the world right now. But it’s good to remind ourselves that for every horror, there’s a good person trying to change the world. Like Nigerian software developer, Oscar Ekponimo. Ekponimo is tackling hunger and poverty in the impovershed country with an app that he hopes will change the world.

The stats on both hunger and food waste are disconcerting. Even though 1 in 9 people in the world doesn’t having enough to eat, we’re still wasting over a third of the food produced in the world. And that’s a disconnect that Ekponimo knew he needed to solve. He takes the problem personally. Ekponimo knows what it’s like to be hungry, and he didn’t want anyone else to have to experience the pain and deprivation he went through.

With that in mind, Ekponimo created Chowberry — an app that seeks to provide nutritional food to families in need by using cloud technology while also reducing food waste.

