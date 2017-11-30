Applebee’s Has $1 Long Island Iced Teas For All Of December And… This Should Work Out Fine

#Drinks #Food
File this under news that is both good and bad, depending on how your night goes. Schroedinger’s news, if you will. Applebee’s has just announced that for the month of December, they’ll be offering $1 Long Island iced teas, or, as they are so aptly calling them, LITs.

The chain announced dollar LITs today, Nov. 30, just in time for you to prepare your body for tomorrow, which, if you didn’t know is already December. (That’s another story all together.) These Long Islands will reportedly have a “new mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola.” Seems like the emphasis should be on splash here. As in: “Here’s a mug of liquor, with just a little bit of carbonated sugar to make it easier to ingest.”

This isn’t really surprising, as Applebee’s offered $1 margaritas, aka dollaritas, in October. The chain, in fact, had their spot blown up when an anonymous employee revealed to the world what they were actually drinking. (For what it’s worth, we’re not above sour mix and cheap tequila—especially if it costs $1. We’ve all been there.)

Anyone who’s ever been inside of a bar knows that even the most watered down Long Islands are potent, so this is a decidedly bigger deal than some sour mix and tequila for a buck.

Anyways, the news has a bunch of people on high alert, anxiously awaiting December. (Which again, you can wait a day, c’mon. You. Can. Do. It.)

