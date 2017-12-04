A Preview Of Art Miami, As The City’s Famous ‘Art Week’ Kicks Off

Rademakers Gallery

I have been a contemporary art fan since high school, by which I mostly mean that I used to go to shows with my boyfriend and make out in the bathroom and behind installations. Look, in Fresno, California the museum of modern art was two tumbleweeds and a crooked sheriff short of a ghost town. And, after I moved, they closed it down, so my sex patronage was really making a difference in a small town art scene. But, I digress…

Those who follow contemporary art for less kissing-related reasons know ’tis the season for art in Miami. Art Miami (@artmiamifairs) runs from December 5-10, and Art Basel, the US incarnation of the famous Swiss show, hits Miami Beach from Dec. 7-10. The city is overrun with movie stars, deep pockets, and models galore — it’s a full on scene.

Known around the world as one of the country’s leading contemporary and modern art fairs, Art Miami attracts over 85,000 guests from varied backgrounds — all clamoring to view the finest investment quality photography, paintings, drawings, prints, video art, and sculpture from the 20th and 21st century. Modern masters and blue chip contemporary artists are on exhibit, as well as the most sought-after living artists. This year, the main fair will offer over 960 artists from more than 140 galleries worldwide.

Just as the helipads of South Beach started to get crowded, festival director, Nick Kornioff, sat down to chat with us about Art Miami and its sister fairs: CONTEXT Art Miami and Aqua Art Miami.