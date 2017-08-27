Facebook

What might be Austin’s — and perhaps Texas, though that’s probably asking for trouble — most iconic BBQ joint is closed for business. It’s only temporary, but a fire has forced Franklin Barbecue to shut its doors for a bit, keeping people away from all those delicious meats. According to KXAN, the restaurant will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to the fire that destroyed the smokehouse and luckily only caused light smoke damage to the restaurant itself.

A fire in our smokehouse this morning has forced us to close. We are not sure when we will reopen but everyone is safe here. — Franklin Barbecue (@FranklinBbq) August 26, 2017

Reports indicate that a cook who was working at the time noted that four of the smokehouse’s seven smokers were in operation during the blaze, but the cause of the fire seemed to be something smaller than you’d expect: