Hot sauce is many things to many people. Whether it’s used to elevate your cooking, add heat after the fact, or doused onto your food to mask other flavors, it seems like there’s nothing a good hot sauce can’t do. And with Sriracha making keychain sized bottles and Tabasco dropping a flavor 20-times hotter than its standard offering, hot sauce appreciation is clearly on the rise.

Last weekend in Austin, TX, dozens of vendors offered up hundreds of different hot sauces at the 27th Annual Austin Hot Sauce Festival. Options ranged from salsas to dry rubs and BBQ marinades to ass-kicking stunt brands. After a day spent sampling and taking notes, I feel like I left with a solid grasp of the state of hot sauce in 2017.

Sauces Made With A Purpose

With names like Rojo Hatchanero, Scorching Scorpion, and Evil Ooze, Hot Line Pepper Products were made with one thing in mind: heat

When approaching each new vendor, it was important to get a layout of not just what they were offering, but how. Sometimes it was a free-for-all, with the samples laid out next to bowls of tortilla chips. More often than not, there was someone there to help dole out tastes, while carefully explaining the severity and spice of each sauce. Most even specified what the best application in the kitchen would be. Certain sauces were better suited to marinades, others were better to cook with, while others still were just good all-around dips.

The more nuanced the sauce, the more specific the suggestions would be — sauce staff explained which of their flavors went better with red or white meat, and even passed out recipe cards paired with certain sauces. Others offered full tours of their entire line ups (think tasting flight, but for hot sauce). They’d typically started on the mild end of the spectrum, then gradually ratcheted up the heat with each new sampling. One of the most memorable presentations came from Haitian Heat Spice, which took participants on a journey through sauces with names like Sexy Sauce and Nap Boule before ending with the brand’s classic creation, Fire Sauce.