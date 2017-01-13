This Huge Boycott May Affect Hundreds Of Americans

Many Of Simon & Schuster Children’s Authors Are Protesting The Milo Yiannopoulos Book Deal

Author Profile Picture
Features Writer
01.12.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

Back in December, it was announced that alt-right figurehead and Breitbard editor Milo Yiannopoulos had received a $250,000 book deal with Simon & Schuster for Dangerous. At the time, Yiannoppolous took the time to gloat, telling The Hollywood Reporter:

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” Yiannopoulos told THR, confirming the upcoming book without commenting on financial details. “Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election?”

Since the announcement, there has been a considerable amount of backlash, with the latest coming from within Simon & Schuster’s own ranks. Publisher’s Weekly reports that 160 children’s book authors and illustrators (including Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Arun Gandhi) have signed a petition protesting the deal and wrote a letter to S&S CEO and president Carolyn Reidy. In the letter, they write:

“This is not an issue of advocating or suppressing free speech, as Mr. Yiannopoulos has a broad internet broadcasting platform and the support of many extremist organizations and publications,” the letter reads. “His voice is certainly being heard, and it is a voice of hate that stirs its followers to emotional, verbal, and physical violence directed at anyone who disagrees or speaks to the contrary.”

The letter continues, claiming that publishing the book legitimizes a looming threat.

“As Simon & Schuster authors and illustrators who are already published, with books in the release pipeline, with contracts in place, we do not have to quietly accept or assent to this ‘Gleichschaltung,’ this getting in line with fascism and making it mainstream.”

However, this does raise a complex issue regarding freedom of speech: while Yiannopoulos’ views are heinous to many, he does have the right to hold them. Still, that doesn’t mean that Simon & Schuster should be giving him a bigger platform than he already has online. Yiannopoulos has already proven himself to be a figurehead of a dangerous and damaging movement, so perhaps that would have been best kept to the corners of Breitbart. But now that the book is moving forward towards its March 14th release date, the best thing to do is to dismiss it. Yiannopoulos thrives on the controversy, and to silence him or pull the book deal would only give more fodder to those who are looking for a reason to oppress disparate voices. In an ideal scenario, Dangerous comes out and is quickly forgotten.

(Via Publisher’s Weekly)

TAGSAlt-RightBREITBARTMilo YiannopoulosSimon & Schuster
Author Profile Picture
Writer. Reader. Kids and dogs like me, so I guess I'm ok.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 11 hours ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 12 hours ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP