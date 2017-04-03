Shutterstock

Avocados are a great fruit. They’re full of good nutrients and calories, and you can make guacamole with them — which makes them a damn near perfect ingredient. All of that said, over the last few years the avocado’s popularity has blown up in restaurants and on social media feeds. Avocado toast became the toast (#sorrynotsorry) of LA and New York eaterie; debates over the best guac recipes raged. So it’s probably not a surprise that there’s now a restaurant devoted entirely to serving avocado-based dishes.

Avocaderia has opened in Portland Brooklyn this month and features a menu rife with carry-out-only avocado dishes. You’ll be able to try, wait for it, avocado on or in “toasts, salads, bowls, and smoothies.” Or, you know, what you can get at every other place that’s wedged avocado onto their menu.