If you’ve ever eaten avocado toast, here’s some bad news: Your disgusting wasteful lifestyle is the reason that you don’t own a home. What? You think that your inability to purchase your own residence has nothing to do with your love of nutrient-rich fruit (it’s a fruit) and everything to do with the fact that you’re overworked and underpaid in a down economy?

Nah, man, you’re wrong. Why? Because 35-year-old millionaire Tim Gurner — who is completely self-made except for the fact that his grandfather gave him $34,000 to start a career at 19 — says so. And, as we know, millionaires are never wrong when they make broad, sweeping generalizations about an entire demographic. Who needs facts and nuance, right?

Gurner dropped this shocking revelation on a recent episode of Australia’s 60 Minutes, where he chastised today’s youths for being too demanding, wanting to move out of their parents’ homes, and not taking enough sh*t from others. Quoth the completely with-it millionaire who’s got his finger on how the proletariat lives:

“We’re at a point now where the expectations of younger people are very, very high,” Gruner said. “They want to eat out every day, they want to travel to Europe every year. The people that own homes today worked very, very hard for it, saved every dollar, did everything they could to get up the property investment ladder.”

And:

“When I was buying my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for 19 bucks and four coffees at $4 each,” he said.

