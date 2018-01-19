Uproxx

When United announced Basic Economy travelers would have to pay for everything right down to using the overhead bin, it seemed that flying was just going to get more fee heavy. And, sure enough, Delta has taken the next step in tagging fees onto literally everything about flying. Starting in April, the airline and its international partners are doing away with free checked baggage for international flyers if they buy a “basic economy” ticket.

The move, according to the Chicago Tribune, is to compete with cheap airfare from European airlines such as WOW Air, which charge you for everything beyond the seat and room for a carry-on. Flights Delta runs with partners Air France, Alitalia and KLM will now charge $60 for your bag. Carry-ons, of course, will still be free, although we wouldn’t count on that being true forever, especially as people try to get around the charges.

The question, of course, boils down to weight. The lighter a plane is, the easier it is to take off and the less fuel it burns. So, the less luggage sitting in the hold, the cheaper it is for the airlines to fly. Don’t be surprised if soon even carry-ons are subject to new rules — as airlines look to shave down weight and save on fuel. And, as the airline industry cuts fares further, things will likely get even more interesting. Among the more, ah, uncomfortable cost-cutting moves are budget airlines mulling taking out the toilets and novel seating plans that will make the current lack of legroom even more uncomfortable.

For backpackers, this comes as a real blow. How can you spend the summer backpacking across Europe or Oz with a roller bag? Still, most full-sized backpacks are too big to stow as carryons. What to do? It’s the ultimate traveler’s catch 22.

(via the Chicago Tribune)