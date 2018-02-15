A Resort In The Bahamas Is Hiring Someone To Hang With Their Flamingos

Uproxx

If you have always wanted to slap CFO on a resume and you don’t have nearly enough qualifications to land a chief financial officer gig, lying and covering your shortcomings with some My Little Pony images are no longer your only options. Now, you can forgo the MBA and snap up a job at Baha Mar, a spanking new $4.2 billion resort in the Bahamas. But you won’t be crunching numbers; you will be hanging with flamingos, the national bird of the Bahamas, as the new Chief Flamingo Officer.

Thought: Ja Rule must be pissed he is banned, now that this sweet opportunity is on the table.

Come spring, the birds will arrive, and they will need a handler with a degree in zoology and at least five years of experience working with exotic birds. You also need to be a great communicator and enjoy people because you have to lead programs that teach resort guests about the birds. This will involve a lot of time spent with the Baha Mar Explorer’s Club for kids. If this is something you have down, don’t worry if you aren’t from the Bahamas, the position is open to people from all over the globe.

You will be working with the resort’s Chief Scientist, Vanessa Haley-Benjamin. She runs the Baha Mar Ecological, Aquatic Conservation Habitat Sanctuary (BEACH Sanctuary), whose goa is to protect and preserve wildlife in the Bahamas. Right now, there are at least half a dozen nurse sharks several green turtles, and a growing school of stingrays in residence. The birds will set up home in a special “Flamingo Mansion” with indoor and outdoor elements, as well as dry and aquatic areas for hanging out.

Ready to assume your rightful position as Chief Flamingo Officer, go to the company’s website and click on the careers section, where you can submit your application until February 28. Imagine that on a resume.