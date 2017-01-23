Is Betsy Devos A Danger To Public Education?

The Bakery Behind Trump’s Copycat Cake Donated All Of Their Profits To The Human Rights Campaign

01.23.17 1 hour ago

Uproxx

Donald Trump has only been our president for a few days, but his administration has already seen a fair bit of controversy. He was trolled by the National Parks Service over crowd sizes, which led to an all-time outburst by Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Then Duff Goldman — baker to the stars and our chief advisor on where to eat in Baltimore — expressed confusion at seeing that Donald Trump’s cake had been an exact copy of the cake that he made for Barack Obama’s 2013 post-inauguration soiree.

Obviously, Trump’s favorite form of social media was abuzz about the cake-spiracy.

